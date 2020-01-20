Previous
swathes by pistache
Photo 1841

swathes

new green life coming in these fields. i drove past them on my way to a meeting and didn't have time to stop, but was glad that there was still sunshine to light up those lines when i was on my way home. shot with my 12-40mm at 40mm
20th January 2020 20th Jan 20

Clare Gadsby

@pistache
Started taking photos last year and I'm hooked. Seeing the world differently - turns out there are photo opportunities just about everywhere you look.
