mournful mabel by pistache
Photo 1845

mournful mabel

this is our friends' lovely dog mabel looking a little mournful that not one speck of the vegan sausage rolls has come her way. i liked the warm light on her ear and eyes and that tously head
23rd January 2020 23rd Jan 20

Clare Gadsby

@pistache
Started taking photos last year and I'm hooked. Seeing the world differently - turns out there are photo opportunities just about everywhere you look.
