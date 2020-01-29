Sign up
bokeh tree
out and about in cheltenham in my lunch break with the sol 22, which i haven't used in a while. always enjoy that lozenge bokeh
29th January 2020
29th Jan 20
Clare Gadsby
ace
@pistache
Started taking photos last year and I'm hooked. Seeing the world differently - turns out there are photo opportunities just about everywhere you look.
Album
the main place
Tags
b&w
,
cheltenham
,
lb2020
