Photo 1853
i come in peace
a kitty who approached us as we were out for a walk in the beautiful cotswolds market town of northleach. probably best on black
3rd February 2020
3rd Feb 20
3
2
Clare Gadsby
ace
@pistache
Started taking photos last year and I'm hooked. Seeing the world differently - turns out there are photo opportunities just about everywhere you look.
2916
photos
270
followers
95
following
507% complete
View this month »
1846
1847
1848
1849
1850
1851
1852
1853
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
the main place
Camera
E-M5MarkII
Taken
2nd February 2020 3:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cat
Lee
ace
What a good capture, Eyes and expression.
February 4th, 2020
Mariana Visser
great capture
February 4th, 2020
Pam Knowler
ace
Great capture!! What a gorgeous cat!!
February 4th, 2020
