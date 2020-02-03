Previous
i come in peace by pistache
i come in peace

a kitty who approached us as we were out for a walk in the beautiful cotswolds market town of northleach. probably best on black
3rd February 2020 3rd Feb 20

Clare Gadsby

ace
@pistache
Started taking photos last year and I'm hooked. Seeing the world differently - turns out there are photo opportunities just about everywhere you look.
Lee ace
What a good capture, Eyes and expression.
February 4th, 2020  
Mariana Visser
great capture
February 4th, 2020  
Pam Knowler ace
Great capture!! What a gorgeous cat!!
February 4th, 2020  
