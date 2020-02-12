Previous
b b b blossom by pistache
Photo 1865

b b b blossom

oh my. some sumptuous sunshine today and i was out with my 45mm. blue skies, birdsong and blossom. pretty fine. though the wind was chilly!
12th February 2020 12th Feb 20

Clare Gadsby

ace
@pistache
Started taking photos last year and I'm hooked. Seeing the world differently - turns out there are photo opportunities just about everywhere you look.
Hope D Jennings ace
Wonderful! Such a feeling of springtime.
February 12th, 2020  
Lee ace
Lovely shot.
February 12th, 2020  
