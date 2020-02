head. in a book. in the clouds

an evening of faffing as mr g is away again and the wind and rage outside for a change. i jumped up and down to the tripod (still haven't managed to make my remote control connect to the camera uuugggh) in my blonde wig, banging my knee most times in my haste to sit back down at the desk. how i suffer for my art. i took the clouds in france last august and the tree fringe is the crest of the hill that the back of our house looks onto