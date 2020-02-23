Sign up
Photo 1874
palette
enjoyed my sister's painting palette in her studio and got up close and personal with my 45mm wide open
23rd February 2020
23rd Feb 20
Clare Gadsby
@pistache
Started taking photos last year and I'm hooked. Seeing the world differently - turns out there are photo opportunities just about everywhere you look.
Tags
paint
macro
Lou Ann
ace
A beautiful closeup. Great dof.
February 25th, 2020
