ventosa tulips

first go at trying out the pep ventosa multiple exposure technique for this round of the technique challenge. i got a little bit schizophrenic with my layers, but rather enjoyed playing about. i took 9 shots of these tulips from different angles, trying to keep the composition and distance the same. they weren't perfectly lined up by any means, which may or may not detract from the outcome. i also wonder whether simply duplicating the original layer eight times and moving the layers slightly might just have a similar effect - i've tried this with flowers before, but only with two or three layers rather than nine ... will give it a go and see