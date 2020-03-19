Sign up
Photo 1900
berries
a bit of faffing from this week's walk in glorious sunshine. not seen it much since. walked right to the top of the hill behind our house, and these berries are looking right over cheltenham and beyond. probably best on black
19th March 2020
19th Mar 20
Clare Gadsby
ace
@pistache
Started taking photos last year and I'm hooked. Seeing the world differently - turns out there are photo opportunities just about everywhere you look.
2964
photos
266
followers
93
following
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
the main place
Camera
E-M5MarkII
Taken
16th March 2020 12:23pm
berries
texture
faff
Joanne Diochon
ace
Cool processing. Looks sort of like a window that you have scraped the frost off to look out.
March 19th, 2020
Diana
ace
lovely capture and great processing.
March 19th, 2020
FBailey
ace
Very nice job Clare
March 19th, 2020
