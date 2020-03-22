Sign up
Photo 1902
time to go
removed last year's hydrangea heads and am eagerly awaiting the new blooms a bit down the line. these are heavy-headed big cream flowers
22nd March 2020
22nd Mar 20
Clare Gadsby
ace
@pistache
Started taking photos last year and I'm hooked. Seeing the world differently - turns out there are photo opportunities just about everywhere you look.
b&w
hydrangea
Walks @ 7
ace
Very much like the lacy bokeh combined with the delicate stems of the bloom.
March 29th, 2020
Brigette
ace
Delicate and lovely
March 29th, 2020
Graeme Stevens
ace
Excellent processing
March 29th, 2020
judith deacon
ace
Favtastic!
March 30th, 2020
Babs
ace
Love it, looks gorgeous on black. fav.
March 30th, 2020
Mallory
ace
Wow!! This is just gorgeous with beautiful light.
March 30th, 2020
☠northy
ace
Wonderfully moody
March 30th, 2020
