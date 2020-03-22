Previous
time to go by pistache
time to go

removed last year's hydrangea heads and am eagerly awaiting the new blooms a bit down the line. these are heavy-headed big cream flowers
22nd March 2020 22nd Mar 20

Clare Gadsby

ace
@pistache
Started taking photos last year and I'm hooked. Seeing the world differently - turns out there are photo opportunities just about everywhere you look.
Walks @ 7 ace
Very much like the lacy bokeh combined with the delicate stems of the bloom.
March 29th, 2020  
Brigette ace
Delicate and lovely
March 29th, 2020  
Graeme Stevens ace
Excellent processing
March 29th, 2020  
judith deacon ace
Favtastic!
March 30th, 2020  
Babs ace
Love it, looks gorgeous on black. fav.
March 30th, 2020  
Mallory ace
Wow!! This is just gorgeous with beautiful light.
March 30th, 2020  
☠northy ace
Wonderfully moody
March 30th, 2020  
