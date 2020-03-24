Previous
Next
hang that washing out by pistache
Photo 1902

hang that washing out

we've enjoyed glorious sunshine for the past few days, as though nature is on our side, and countering the fear and panic and uncertainty around coronavirus. having had a stressful morning wondering if our middle son would get back from sydney, where he had been visiting our oldest, i decided to hang out the washing mindfully. turns out when i put my mind to it, i can enjoy every moment, feeling fully present, grounded and calmer. and then it turned into a shot of the eye of the beholder challenge :)
24th March 2020 24th Mar 20

Clare Gadsby

ace
@pistache
Started taking photos last year and I'm hooked. Seeing the world differently - turns out there are photo opportunities just about everywhere you look.
521% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise