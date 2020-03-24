hang that washing out

we've enjoyed glorious sunshine for the past few days, as though nature is on our side, and countering the fear and panic and uncertainty around coronavirus. having had a stressful morning wondering if our middle son would get back from sydney, where he had been visiting our oldest, i decided to hang out the washing mindfully. turns out when i put my mind to it, i can enjoy every moment, feeling fully present, grounded and calmer. and then it turned into a shot of the eye of the beholder challenge :)