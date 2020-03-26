Sign up
Photo 1904
illuminated
a tulip with very little life left in it, with sun streaming into the kitchen behind it. trying to find the beauty every day despite the dark times
26th March 2020
26th Mar 20
Clare Gadsby
@pistache
Started taking photos last year and I'm hooked. Seeing the world differently - turns out there are photo opportunities just about everywhere you look.
Tags
tulip
Granagringa
Just absolutely beautiful...great lighting and I love how the blue works in this.
March 27th, 2020
judith deacon
Great lighting makes a dying tulip a beautiful image!
March 27th, 2020
