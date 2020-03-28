letting go

trying hard to let go ... of fear and worry and the weight of uncertainty ... our son made it back on the last flight out of sydney which was so lucky ... 23 hours in the plane, with a refuel at darwin, but no getting off ... his bags stayed in sydney unfortunately, and who knows when he'll see them, but that is small fry considering how people are suffering around the world. so he's home, but unhugged, as he's isolating for a fortnight. we are lucky to have some space, so are redesigning rooms a little to create a safe zone for him to be in, and he's being waited on hand and foot, which people might say would suit a young man, but actually all our boys are incredibly helpful and good at cooking, so he can't wait to get back in the kitchen.



and this image is about letting go, but also the idea of floating free, which to some may feel full of hope and excitement, but to me carries more of a freight of apprehension and not knowing. at least at times. and at other times, for example today, when i have spent a good while fiddling with this image, i can feel relatively calm. sending all good things to all you lovely 365-ers