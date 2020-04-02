Previous
link by pistache
Photo 1915

link

for the eye of the beholder challenge ... a chainlink fence, and a nod to all the linking that has been going on as we stand together against c-virus
2nd April 2020 2nd Apr 20

Clare Gadsby

ace
@pistache
Started taking photos last year and I'm hooked.
