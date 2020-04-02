Sign up
Photo 1915
for the eye of the beholder challenge ... a chainlink fence, and a nod to all the linking that has been going on as we stand together against c-virus
2nd April 2020
2nd Apr 20
Clare Gadsby
ace
@pistache
Started taking photos last year and I'm hooked. Seeing the world differently - turns out there are photo opportunities just about everywhere you look.
1
the main place
E-M5MarkII
4th April 2020 3:13pm
Public
b&w
eotb118
