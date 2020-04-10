rhubarb rhubarb

Previous
in the absence of yeast, and with my sourdough starter not entirely playing ball, i decided to resort to a classic: rhubarb and orange cake. this was my stepfather's favourite and i always remember him when making it, especially as i baked one for him when he was in hospital ten years ago, and supposed to be about to come home. i took it with me when i visited him, in those days when it was entirely normal to visit loved ones in hospital. a couple of days later he unexpectedly died of a massive heart attack and we ended up bringing home the remains of the cake - strangely comforted by the notion that he had at least enjoyed some of it
