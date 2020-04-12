Previous
Next
page-turner by pistache
Photo 1924

page-turner

i wanted to create an image around books and reading and the total immersion that i love to feel when a book has completely grabbed me. i've sometimes found it difficult to concentrate on reading in recent times, which is very rare for me, but have reached for an occasional children's book, or an old favourite, to get me hooked again. i was wearing an old, short, stripy sundress for this pic, but managed to convert it into a more flowing garment minus stripes (nope, not the work of moments!). and then i introduced myself to the pleasures of a water splash brush for the diver. the books were shot in my studio and the background is a dam in the pyrenees which i took a couple of summers ago. and now i must leave my screen and get out into the sunshine. hope you all have a safe and healthy long weekend :)
12th April 2020 12th Apr 20

Clare Gadsby

ace
@pistache
Started taking photos last year and I'm hooked. Seeing the world differently - turns out there are photo opportunities just about everywhere you look.
527% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

FBailey ace
Love your creativity!
April 12th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise