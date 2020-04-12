page-turner

i wanted to create an image around books and reading and the total immersion that i love to feel when a book has completely grabbed me. i've sometimes found it difficult to concentrate on reading in recent times, which is very rare for me, but have reached for an occasional children's book, or an old favourite, to get me hooked again. i was wearing an old, short, stripy sundress for this pic, but managed to convert it into a more flowing garment minus stripes (nope, not the work of moments!). and then i introduced myself to the pleasures of a water splash brush for the diver. the books were shot in my studio and the background is a dam in the pyrenees which i took a couple of summers ago. and now i must leave my screen and get out into the sunshine. hope you all have a safe and healthy long weekend :)