greening

unbelievably i have spent large chunks of this week going through all my photos, deleting loads, then transferring from one hard drive (which is messing me about and i fear about to expire - it's pretty old) to a new one, and getting that one to work with lightroom. aaarrrgghhh! my son, who's locked down with us, has provided excellent support at crucial moments. but my goodness, how it has preoccupied me. happy to say i'm nearly there, but have a little catching up to do with 365. this from a gorgeous bike ride up in the hills. we saw barely a soul and relished the signs of spring