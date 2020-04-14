Sign up
Photo 1927
fine and dandy
it's going to get very flowery around here all the while i'm going practically nowhere! lucky it's this time of year and not a garden consisting of largely brown sticks ;) trying to catch up after my hard drive-related absence haha
14th April 2020
14th Apr 20
Clare Gadsby
ace
@pistache
Started taking photos last year and I'm hooked. Seeing the world differently - turns out there are photo opportunities just about everywhere you look.
2998
photos
266
followers
94
following
528% complete
View this month »
1921
1922
1923
1924
1925
1926
1927
1928
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
the main place
Camera
E-M5MarkII
Taken
13th April 2020 3:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bokeh
,
garden
,
edge50
,
lb2020
