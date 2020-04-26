Previous
tulipissimo by pistache
Photo 1939

tulipissimo

faffed with two different images of the same tulip in photoshop. this is a beautiful soft pink and bright green tulip that graces our flower bed late in the tulip season
26th April 2020 26th Apr 20

Clare Gadsby

ace
@pistache
Started taking photos last year and I'm hooked. Seeing the world differently - turns out there are photo opportunities just about everywhere you look.
Martina ace
Very nice! I like it a lot!
May 1st, 2020  
Mallory ace
Beautiful!
May 1st, 2020  
