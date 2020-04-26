Sign up
Photo 1939
tulipissimo
faffed with two different images of the same tulip in photoshop. this is a beautiful soft pink and bright green tulip that graces our flower bed late in the tulip season
26th April 2020
26th Apr 20
2
0
Clare Gadsby
ace
@pistache
Started taking photos last year and I'm hooked. Seeing the world differently - turns out there are photo opportunities just about everywhere you look.
3011
photos
265
followers
94
following
1934
1935
1936
1937
1938
1939
1940
1941
Tags
tulip
,
double-exposure
Martina
ace
Very nice! I like it a lot!
May 1st, 2020
Mallory
ace
Beautiful!
May 1st, 2020
