autumn in the spring by pistache
autumn in the spring

a bit of glorious colour on my walk this evening in beautiful sunshine. i liked how the vibrant reds and oranges of these leaves stood out against the green-yellow of the laburnum behind
4th May 2020

Clare Gadsby

@pistache
Started taking photos last year and I'm hooked. Seeing the world differently - turns out there are photo opportunities just about everywhere you look.
