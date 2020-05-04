Sign up
Photo 1947
autumn in the spring
a bit of glorious colour on my walk this evening in beautiful sunshine. i liked how the vibrant reds and oranges of these leaves stood out against the green-yellow of the laburnum behind
4th May 2020
4th May 20
Clare Gadsby
ace
@pistache
Started taking photos last year and I'm hooked. Seeing the world differently - turns out there are photo opportunities just about everywhere you look.
3017
photos
265
followers
94
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
the main place
Camera
E-M5MarkII
Taken
4th May 2020 6:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
velvet56
,
lb2020
