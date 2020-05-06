bleeding heart makeover

some dicentra wafting daintily in the breeze in our garden. i've been calling it love-lies-bleeding for years, which is quite another thing - must remember it's bleeding heart! does look a bit that way, as there are small glistening peapods within the flower structure. not peapods obviously but i never paid any attention in botany - sure someone can provide the correct word :) got out my 75-300mm that i haven't used for a while and really enjoyed myself, and tried a duotone, and faffed some more ...