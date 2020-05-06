Previous
bleeding heart makeover by pistache
Photo 1949

bleeding heart makeover

some dicentra wafting daintily in the breeze in our garden. i've been calling it love-lies-bleeding for years, which is quite another thing - must remember it's bleeding heart! does look a bit that way, as there are small glistening peapods within the flower structure. not peapods obviously but i never paid any attention in botany - sure someone can provide the correct word :) got out my 75-300mm that i haven't used for a while and really enjoyed myself, and tried a duotone, and faffed some more ...
6th May 2020 6th May 20

Clare Gadsby

@pistache
Started taking photos last year and I'm hooked. Seeing the world differently - turns out there are photo opportunities just about everywhere you look.
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
that's a lovely texture result!
May 7th, 2020  
Nick ace
Looks like very classy wallpaper
May 7th, 2020  
Wylie ace
loads of fun with this, fascinating outcome.
May 7th, 2020  
