the evening soaring by pistache
Photo 1951

the evening soaring

i popped onto the composite26 hashtag to have a look at the entries for the latest round of the composite challenge, the theme of which is freedom (details at the end). there are many stunning pieces of work there! i do hope you'll think about giving it a go. here's one i made earlier to maybe get you in the mood. it began life with me stepping from one of the flyaway dandy seeds to another and, faff about with it as much as i liked, i couldn't make it grab me. so i left it overnight and in some wakeful half-sleep this morning i decided i wanted to have some birds soaring out of the dandelion instead. i'm gradually learning that it's okay to change and even abandon things as i go along. heck, sometimes i've even pressed delete on a whole image, figuring that the time isn't wasted, as i must have learned something on my journey! oh, and for anyone who's still here, the images are all mine, including birds shot in various different locations, dandelions in the garden yesterday, a hint of the hill behind our house, and the garden blurred out from last week

https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43458/composite-challenge-freedom
8th May 2020 8th May 20

Clare Gadsby

Photo Details

Diana ace
Another brilliant composite, your hours of learning and doing was certainly worth it.
May 9th, 2020  
Domenico Dodaro ace
ohhh, dream wild!
May 9th, 2020  
