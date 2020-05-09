Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1952
waves
new clematis flower shot in evening light with the velvet 56 at f4. she and her four fellow blooms were basking in their own cleverness
9th May 2020
9th May 20
3
3
Clare Gadsby
ace
@pistache
Started taking photos last year and I'm hooked. Seeing the world differently - turns out there are photo opportunities just about everywhere you look.
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
the main place
Camera
E-M5MarkII
Taken
9th May 2020 8:14pm
Tags
flower
,
velvet56
,
lb20
FBailey
ace
Just gorgeous!
May 9th, 2020
Santina
wow, great close-up, I like all shades of pink
May 9th, 2020
Taffy
ace
Wonderful DoF and I smiled reading your narrative.
May 9th, 2020
