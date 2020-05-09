Previous
Next
waves by pistache
Photo 1952

waves

new clematis flower shot in evening light with the velvet 56 at f4. she and her four fellow blooms were basking in their own cleverness
9th May 2020 9th May 20

Clare Gadsby

ace
@pistache
Started taking photos last year and I'm hooked. Seeing the world differently - turns out there are photo opportunities just about everywhere you look.
534% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

FBailey ace
Just gorgeous!
May 9th, 2020  
Santina
wow, great close-up, I like all shades of pink
May 9th, 2020  
Taffy ace
Wonderful DoF and I smiled reading your narrative.
May 9th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise