Previous
Next
Photo 1953
chive jug
that square crop is probably a bit tight but hey, i made a cake and i'm going downstairs to eat some before bed. this is the kind of naughtiness we've been getting up to in lockdown and it's doing very little for the waistline
10th May 2020
10th May 20
Clare Gadsby
ace
@pistache
Started taking photos last year and I'm hooked. Seeing the world differently - turns out there are photo opportunities just about everywhere you look.
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
the main place
Camera
E-M5MarkII
Taken
9th May 2020 1:38pm
Tags
velvet56
,
lb2020
☠northy
ace
Love the perspective and dof! And cake sounds delightful 🙂
May 10th, 2020
