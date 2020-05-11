Previous
the mistress irises by pistache
Photo 1954

the mistress irises

the jury's still out on irises, for me. but i rather like these white ones which i don't recall planting in our garden. thought they looked quite fetching with the 75-300mm at full stretch. i'm not sure why i can't be a full fan, not that i need another flower to add to my long list of favourites. i think i find them a bit of a mess with their papery buds that look good for a couple of days and then quickly become overblown. but hey. that's just me. there are probably many iris fans out there and each to their own!
Clare Gadsby

ace
@pistache
Started taking photos last year and I'm hooked. Seeing the world differently - turns out there are photo opportunities just about everywhere you look.
