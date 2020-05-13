pink forage

my friend s, with whom i did my photography course a few years back, has had very little time to pursue our shared hobby recently. but with lockdown we decided to do a colour forage 'together' - or as together as is currently permitted, i e via WhatsApp video! we had already collected our items - she chose yellow, which is her favourite colour - and we then discussed our selections and put them together and took pictures, all while watching each other and creating our own flatlays. it was fun! i found pink a harder colour than orange as there seem to be so many variations