last gasp lilac

this deep purple heavy-headed lilac has graced our garden since we inherited her on moving in twenty-one years ago. [before then we had never lived anywhere longer than three years, and figured this house would do us for the next three ...] she has done us proud and is always covered with blooms. they're getting a touch brown and crispy now, so it was time to get this year's picture. i went out with the sol 22, having not used it for a while - had forgotten how close i can get with it