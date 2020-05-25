Sign up
the alchemilla mollis is coming on apace. and this morning was studded with moisture drops as a bonus. i'm pretty sure it didn't rain overnight, so we decided it must have been last night's fairly late watering still clinging on
25th May 2020
25th May 20
Clare Gadsby
ace
@pistache
Started taking photos last year and I'm hooked. Seeing the world differently - turns out there are photo opportunities just about everywhere you look.
Tags
flower
,
garden
,
sweet35
,
lb2020
Helen Jane
ace
what a delightful square of fresh green.
May 26th, 2020
