spring round two by pistache
spring round two

mr g brought me some beautiful red and white tulips. i made them b&w and then faffed with them with a texture in photoshop. liked the sweet 35 effect on them
28th May 2020 28th May 20

Clare Gadsby

ace
@pistache
Started taking photos last year and I'm hooked. Seeing the world differently - turns out there are photo opportunities just about everywhere you look.
