Photo 1971
spring round two
mr g brought me some beautiful red and white tulips. i made them b&w and then faffed with them with a texture in photoshop. liked the sweet 35 effect on them
28th May 2020
28th May 20
Clare Gadsby
ace
@pistache
Started taking photos last year and I'm hooked. Seeing the world differently - turns out there are photo opportunities just about everywhere you look.
Tags
tulip
,
sweet35
,
lb2020
,
etsooi-120
