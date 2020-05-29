Sign up
Photo 1972
vitamin c
we've had time to prepare freshly-squeezed o j most lockdown mornings. had to stop and capture the sunshine pouring out of the squeezed orange halves with the sweet 35
29th May 2020
29th May 20
Clare Gadsby
ace
@pistache
Started taking photos last year and I'm hooked. Seeing the world differently - turns out there are photo opportunities just about everywhere you look.
3046
photos
264
followers
94
following
1966
1967
1968
1969
1970
1971
1972
1973
Views
3
Album
the main place
Camera
E-M5MarkII
Taken
30th May 2020 9:52am
Tags
food
,
sweet35
,
lb2020
