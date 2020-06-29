Previous
aggies ii by pistache
Photo 2001

aggies ii

the agapanthus are just coming out and for the first time we have 30 buds in one tub! great excitement. this is a quieter gentler treatment, again several images combined in photoshop
29th June 2020 29th Jun 20

Clare Gadsby

pistache
Started taking photos last year and I'm hooked. Seeing the world differently - turns out there are photo opportunities just about everywhere you look.
JackieR ace
Thirty!! Woweee.

Love this gentle shot that gives a sense of the strong breeze we're getting here
June 29th, 2020  
