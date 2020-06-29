Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2001
aggies ii
the agapanthus are just coming out and for the first time we have 30 buds in one tub! great excitement. this is a quieter gentler treatment, again several images combined in photoshop
29th June 2020
29th Jun 20
1
0
Clare Gadsby
ace
@pistache
Started taking photos last year and I'm hooked. Seeing the world differently - turns out there are photo opportunities just about everywhere you look.
3074
photos
264
followers
79
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
the main place
Camera
E-M5MarkII
Taken
28th June 2020 5:36pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
garden
,
agapanthus
,
etsooi-121
JackieR
ace
Thirty!! Woweee.
Love this gentle shot that gives a sense of the strong breeze we're getting here
June 29th, 2020
