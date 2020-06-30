Previous
the swings are waiting for you by pistache
Photo 2003

the swings are waiting for you

an evening walk after a day of work and zooms. sadly the children's playground is still closed - not sure why, since they're certainly open in some areas - hopefully children will be able to enjoy them before too long
Clare Gadsby

@pistache
Started taking photos last year and I'm hooked. Seeing the world differently - turns out there are photo opportunities just about everywhere you look.
