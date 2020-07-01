Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2005
leaf fall
more from our brief sojourn to london. sitting at traffic lights in chelsea and enjoying the surroundings :)
1st July 2020
1st Jul 20
2
1
Clare Gadsby
ace
@pistache
Started taking photos last year and I'm hooked. Seeing the world differently - turns out there are photo opportunities just about everywhere you look.
3080
photos
263
followers
79
following
549% complete
2000
2001
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
the main place
Camera
E-M5MarkII
Taken
2nd July 2020 10:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blur
,
london
,
texture
,
sweet35
,
lb2020
Nadiya Bilovodenko
Great bokeh
July 4th, 2020
Diana
ace
Amazing bokeh!
July 4th, 2020
