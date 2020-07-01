Previous
leaf fall by pistache
Photo 2005

leaf fall

more from our brief sojourn to london. sitting at traffic lights in chelsea and enjoying the surroundings :)
1st July 2020 1st Jul 20

Clare Gadsby

ace
@pistache
Started taking photos last year and I'm hooked. Seeing the world differently - turns out there are photo opportunities just about everywhere you look.
Nadiya Bilovodenko
Great bokeh
July 4th, 2020  
Diana ace
Amazing bokeh!
July 4th, 2020  
