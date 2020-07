looking west

a day's flit to southeast london to visit mr g's father and stepmother. his dad is 90 and struggling to get his head round covid, his decimated diary and all the restrictions. and then dropped off some stuff for number two son, now back in london, and returned to one of our fav haunts of paddington basin, undaunted by rain splashing in the foreground! it was both weird and delightful to be back in london after months away, despite six hours in the car. shot with my lensbaby sweet 35