little weed by pistache
Photo 2007

little weed

sweet little weed on a slightly damp walk in the cotswolds. damp and windy. is this supposed to be summer???
3rd July 2020 3rd Jul 20

Clare Gadsby

ace
@pistache
Started taking photos last year and I'm hooked. Seeing the world differently - turns out there are photo opportunities just about everywhere you look.
Diana ace
Stunning little weed and wonderful light!
July 4th, 2020  
FBailey ace
Lovely treatment - as if nostalgic for the sunshine
July 4th, 2020  
