Photo 2007
little weed
sweet little weed on a slightly damp walk in the cotswolds. damp and windy. is this supposed to be summer???
3rd July 2020
3rd Jul 20
Clare Gadsby
ace
@pistache
Started taking photos last year and I'm hooked. Seeing the world differently - turns out there are photo opportunities just about everywhere you look.
2000
2001
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
Album
the main place
Camera
E-M5MarkII
Taken
3rd July 2020 4:36pm
cotswolds
,
sweet35
,
lb2020
Diana
ace
Stunning little weed and wonderful light!
July 4th, 2020
FBailey
ace
Lovely treatment - as if nostalgic for the sunshine
July 4th, 2020
