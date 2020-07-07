Sign up
Photo 2011
two heads are better than one
a quiet evening so i decided to have a little play in photoshop with an image from a still life shoot in my studio. added a layer of bokeh and a texture, and duplicated and rotated the flower for twice as much fun. or something
7th July 2020
7th Jul 20
Clare Gadsby
ace
@pistache
Started taking photos last year and I'm hooked. Seeing the world differently - turns out there are photo opportunities just about everywhere you look.
3084
photos
261
followers
79
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
the main place
Camera
E-M5MarkII
Taken
19th June 2020 7:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
photoshop
,
etsooi
