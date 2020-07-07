Previous
two heads are better than one by pistache
two heads are better than one

a quiet evening so i decided to have a little play in photoshop with an image from a still life shoot in my studio. added a layer of bokeh and a texture, and duplicated and rotated the flower for twice as much fun. or something
Clare Gadsby

@pistache
Started taking photos last year and I'm hooked. Seeing the world differently - turns out there are photo opportunities just about everywhere you look.
