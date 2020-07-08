Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2012
incoming
so the drizzle today and mist on the hill has its upsides - raindrops. i was out in a gap from the precipitation with my 12-40mm and the first flower on this dahlia, when percival hove to. another upside of the day :)
8th July 2020
8th Jul 20
0
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Clare Gadsby
ace
@pistache
Started taking photos last year and I'm hooked. Seeing the world differently - turns out there are photo opportunities just about everywhere you look.
3085
photos
261
followers
79
following
551% complete
View this month »
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
Photo Details
Views
0
Fav's
2
Album
the main place
Camera
E-M5MarkII
Taken
8th July 2020 2:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
insect
,
raindrop
,
garden
,
dahlia
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close