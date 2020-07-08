Previous
Next
incoming by pistache
Photo 2012

incoming

so the drizzle today and mist on the hill has its upsides - raindrops. i was out in a gap from the precipitation with my 12-40mm and the first flower on this dahlia, when percival hove to. another upside of the day :)
8th July 2020 8th Jul 20

Clare Gadsby

ace
@pistache
Started taking photos last year and I'm hooked. Seeing the world differently - turns out there are photo opportunities just about everywhere you look.
551% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise