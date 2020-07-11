apologies to mr g

gosh well i had fun doing this! my wrist is complaining a little from the editing action and there was a confusing quantity of layers. i took as my inspiration this image from the wonderful tommy ingberg, who's the subject of the latest artist challenge: https://makephotoart.com/artist-interview-with-tommy-ingberg/
i have others in the pipeline if i can find the time. wish i could have made a convincing crevice in mr g's head but just didn't have time to google how to do that. the view is across some hills in herefordshire and it would have been better with more sky a la ingberg, but hey, here it is. i took the pic of mr g on 11 july, but the exif is from the landscape, shot last september