pollen paradise

our heleniums are providing their customary blaze of colour, which can last until the late autumn if we dead-head regularly. they are covered in bees, which is wonderful to see. however, i seem to capture many more bees' bottoms than faces. at least this is a half profile of both :) i was out capturing light with my lensbaby velvet 56, which is not the ideal lens for shooting bees - but hey