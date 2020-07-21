Previous
friday night is party night at the old croft by pistache
friday night is party night at the old croft

the birds are hangin' out. a pleasing sense of community prevailing in these otherwise socially distanced and troubling times. all images are mine. inordinate amounts of layers and lengths of time were involved :)
21st July 2020 21st Jul 20

Clare Gadsby

ace
@pistache
Started taking photos last year and I'm hooked. Seeing the world differently - turns out there are photo opportunities just about everywhere you look.
Photo Details

FBailey ace
Love this - can well imagine how much time this has taken!
July 21st, 2020  
Patricia McPhail ace
Wow!
July 21st, 2020  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I love your composite work- well worth the inordinate amounts of layers and time!
July 21st, 2020  
