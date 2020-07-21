Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2024
friday night is party night at the old croft
the birds are hangin' out. a pleasing sense of community prevailing in these otherwise socially distanced and troubling times. all images are mine. inordinate amounts of layers and lengths of time were involved :)
21st July 2020
21st Jul 20
3
2
Clare Gadsby
ace
@pistache
Started taking photos last year and I'm hooked. Seeing the world differently - turns out there are photo opportunities just about everywhere you look.
3099
photos
264
followers
82
following
554% complete
View this month »
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
Latest from all albums
2018
2019
2020
722
2021
2022
2023
2024
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
the main place
Camera
E-M5MarkII
Taken
4th July 2020 6:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
composite
FBailey
ace
Love this - can well imagine how much time this has taken!
July 21st, 2020
Patricia McPhail
ace
Wow!
July 21st, 2020
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I love your composite work- well worth the inordinate amounts of layers and time!
July 21st, 2020
