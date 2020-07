peace

this would be peace for me: a stack of books and the time to read them. in fact i sat in the sunshine in the garden this afternoon and finished my book - rare that i give myself that luxury in the daytime. it was such a pleasure. this is the first time i've used a texture as the entire background of an image and i was quite pleased with the result, since i was going for a whimsical fantasy look. for the latest round of the composite challenge