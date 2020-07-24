Previous
magic in the moment by pistache
Photo 2028

magic in the moment

our youngest son is staying with us for the weekend and was kind enough to pose for me in the garden with some dandelion seeds
24th July 2020 24th Jul 20

Clare Gadsby

@pistache
Started taking photos last year and I'm hooked. Seeing the world differently - turns out there are photo opportunities just about everywhere you look.
Photo Details

Wow... that's incredible.
July 25th, 2020  
Incredible beautifully lit. Great one, huge fav.
July 25th, 2020  
Big fave! :)
July 25th, 2020  
Brilliant edit!
July 25th, 2020  
Nadiya Bilovodenko
Exelent captured
July 25th, 2020  
Glenda
Inspirational!
July 25th, 2020  
FAV!
July 25th, 2020  
