Photo 2028
magic in the moment
our youngest son is staying with us for the weekend and was kind enough to pose for me in the garden with some dandelion seeds
24th July 2020
24th Jul 20
7
7
Clare Gadsby
ace
@pistache
Started taking photos last year and I'm hooked. Seeing the world differently - turns out there are photo opportunities just about everywhere you look.
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
7
Fav's
7
Album
the main place
Camera
E-M5MarkII
Taken
24th July 2020 4:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
composite28
Beau
ace
Wow... that's incredible.
July 25th, 2020
Mona
ace
Incredible beautifully lit. Great one, huge fav.
July 25th, 2020
Julie Duncan
ace
Big fave! :)
July 25th, 2020
4rky
ace
Brilliant edit!
July 25th, 2020
Nadiya Bilovodenko
Exelent captured
July 25th, 2020
Glenda
Inspirational!
July 25th, 2020
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
FAV!
July 25th, 2020
