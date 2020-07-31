Sign up
Photo 2034
deep dive
spent a while training my 75-300mm lens on the bees thronging the verbena. i think i mentioned before that i seem to have a soft spot for bees' bottoms, so here's another. i like the exuberant concentric circles and the light in their wings
31st July 2020
31st Jul 20
Clare Gadsby
ace
@pistache
Started taking photos last year and I'm hooked. Seeing the world differently - turns out there are photo opportunities just about everywhere you look.
3109
photos
264
followers
83
following
Views
1
Album
the main place
Camera
E-M5MarkII
Taken
31st July 2020 10:52am
Tags
bee
,
garden
,
verbena
