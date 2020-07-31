Previous
deep dive by pistache
Photo 2034

deep dive

spent a while training my 75-300mm lens on the bees thronging the verbena. i think i mentioned before that i seem to have a soft spot for bees' bottoms, so here's another. i like the exuberant concentric circles and the light in their wings
31st July 2020 31st Jul 20

Clare Gadsby

ace
@pistache
