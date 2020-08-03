Sign up
Photo 2037
heading south
tried out some icm during our drive down france. pretty easy from a moving car! having said that, i didn't like most of them, but took this one into photoshop for a touch of bokeh love
3rd August 2020
3rd Aug 20
1
Clare Gadsby
ace
@pistache
Started taking photos last year and I'm hooked. Seeing the world differently - turns out there are photo opportunities just about everywhere you look.
3115
photos
264
followers
83
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
the main place
Camera
E-M5MarkII
Taken
3rd August 2020 6:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
france
,
bokeh
,
icm
