lavender life

making our first trip to southwest france this year. our poor little house has been sorely neglected. difficult decision to make to travel - though we were in the channel tunnel, hence in our car, and only stopped for fuel and the conveniences, bringing our own food. the villagers have been their customary friendly selves, stating that there has been very little covid around here happily, but they're all the same abiding by social distancing and mask-wearing. it's good to be back. our garden consists of one flower bed which has not particularly enjoyed the driest july since 1959, but the lavender flourishes undaunted