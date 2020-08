started as a coneflower

ouf we are having the predicted massive storm with thunder, lighting and torrential rain. delightful that the temperature has dropped 10 degrees and just hoping it won't kill our electricity as has sometimes happened in the past. lovely to know it will be cool to sleep tonight, and for the poor parched french soil to get some much-needed moisture. meanwhile i played with some blurred coneflowers in photoshop and this is what happened