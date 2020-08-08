Sign up
Photo 2041
sunset at the ok corral
out in the back lane below our house to shoot this, rather than hanging over our rather rickety railings to get the view i wanted, which might have led to me landing in the lane 30 metres below. a spectacular end to a lovely day :)
8th August 2020
8th Aug 20
Clare Gadsby
ace
@pistache
Started taking photos last year and I'm hooked. Seeing the world differently - turns out there are photo opportunities just about everywhere you look.
Tags
sunset
,
france
