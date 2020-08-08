Previous
sunset at the ok corral by pistache
sunset at the ok corral

out in the back lane below our house to shoot this, rather than hanging over our rather rickety railings to get the view i wanted, which might have led to me landing in the lane 30 metres below. a spectacular end to a lovely day :)
8th August 2020 8th Aug 20

Clare Gadsby

ace
@pistache
