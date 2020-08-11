Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2044
it still shines like gold
i like this line of poetry by nikita gill, which came back to me when i was trying to create something around the idea of community and connection:
show me the most damaged parts of your soul
and i will show you
how it still shines like gold
i seem to be going through a birds and wonky houses phase. maybe i'll grow out of it
maybe it works for the peace theme of the latest composite challenge, the deadline of which has been extended if you want to have a go :)
all my own images: a cotswold sunset, some french tree stumps and houses, an australian pelican and a home counties bird of prey
11th August 2020
11th Aug 20
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Clare Gadsby
ace
@pistache
Started taking photos last year and I'm hooked. Seeing the world differently - turns out there are photo opportunities just about everywhere you look.
3130
photos
262
followers
83
following
560% complete
View this month »
2037
2038
2039
2040
2041
2042
2043
2044
Latest from all albums
2041
338
2042
339
340
2043
2044
341
Photo Details
Views
6
Fav's
1
Album
the main place
Camera
X-E3
Taken
7th April 2018 5:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
composite28
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close