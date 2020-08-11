Previous
it still shines like gold by pistache
it still shines like gold

i like this line of poetry by nikita gill, which came back to me when i was trying to create something around the idea of community and connection:

show me the most damaged parts of your soul
and i will show you
how it still shines like gold

i seem to be going through a birds and wonky houses phase. maybe i'll grow out of it

maybe it works for the peace theme of the latest composite challenge, the deadline of which has been extended if you want to have a go :)

all my own images: a cotswold sunset, some french tree stumps and houses, an australian pelican and a home counties bird of prey
11th August 2020

