Previous
Next
just peachy by pistache
Photo 2048

just peachy

thought this might work for the rim light technique challenge. nectarines in a bowl on the kitchen table with light coming through the back door. shot with my 75-300mm lens at 75mm
15th August 2020 15th Aug 20

Clare Gadsby

ace
@pistache
Started taking photos last year and I'm hooked. Seeing the world differently - turns out there are photo opportunities just about everywhere you look.
561% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
It looks amazing, you certainly have the eye of an artist.
August 17th, 2020  
Marloes ace
Yes, wonderful rim light. You've captured a welcoming atmosphere too!
August 17th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise