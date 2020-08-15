Sign up
Photo 2048
just peachy
thought this might work for the rim light technique challenge. nectarines in a bowl on the kitchen table with light coming through the back door. shot with my 75-300mm lens at 75mm
15th August 2020
15th Aug 20
Clare Gadsby
ace
@pistache
Started taking photos last year and I'm hooked. Seeing the world differently - turns out there are photo opportunities just about everywhere you look.
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
the main place
Camera
E-M5MarkII
Taken
15th August 2020 7:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
technique108-rimlight
Diana
ace
It looks amazing, you certainly have the eye of an artist.
August 17th, 2020
Marloes
ace
Yes, wonderful rim light. You've captured a welcoming atmosphere too!
August 17th, 2020
