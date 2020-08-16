confinement

watched my fav rave brooke shaden giving two presentations at the online sony kando conference. she is just so inspiring, in terms of sharing how she creates her fine art, but also how she operates in the world. i'm determining to try to be more intentional in my composite images, and i was awake at 2am with my head buzzing with ideas for some themes, ways of illustrating them. i want to create some images around the theme of confinement, and this is the first. had a little shoot on this old-style bed this morning and added it to a picture from way back in march 2017 of the sea at budleigh salterton, a lovely old town on the south devon coast. plus a french cat and two australian gulls - wanted to make them more visible but it just didn't happen. best on black for anyone who hasn't nodded off ;)